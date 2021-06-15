The young youtuber still shows the physical and psychological after-effects of the triumph on the Island of the Famous

The fresh winner of the Island of the Famous Awed is back in Italy and has regained possession of its social channels. After an initial assessment of the triumph on Instagram, the young man has also returned to the digital means of communication that distinguishes him: Youtube. There he commented on the experience on the island and above all the victory that still struggles to metabolize today.

“I have not yet realized that I have won, the psychologist told me that it will take a month to get out of this kind of moment in which I do not recognize the reality”- he told his followers.

The winner then revealed the weapons that allowed him to achieve success: “Just by laughing at myself and how I had shrunk to decay, I became unbeatable. Count the head. Internet and TV finally together, I have shown that behind people like me there is a talent. In 2021 I hope that the war between TV and the internet will end ”.

The experience of the island is certainly not easy and after 3 months spent there it is difficult to return to normal, to life as usual. So Awed admits to not being mentally stable at the moment after returning home, to life as usual.

“I’m mentally unstable because my brain is struggling to readjust to reality, it will take me some time. Having always felt like an eternal second, being able to be first in something, even in a stupid reality show, is a surge of pride, so thank you “ – the words of Awed who gets excited and bursts into tears.

Elettra Lamborghini who we saw in the role of a columnist on the Island revealed that long ago she was in love with Awed: “There was a time when I was in love with Awed. I watched it on social media a long time ago. But he was engaged. Once I went to look at how old he was and I discovered he was three years younger than me and so I put a cross on it “ – he said.