Sharjah Police, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, is implementing a field awareness campaign to check the safety of vehicle tires on the roads in the central region of Al Dhaid, within the vision of the Sharjah Police General Command, which is consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to make roads more secure and safe.

The Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, Captain Saud Al Shaiba, confirmed the continuation of the seasonal campaign for tire safety during the summer, to educate drivers of light and heavy vehicles about the importance of the safety means required for vehicles in general, and the safety of tires, especially through the standards and measures that must be available in tires, being one of the most important elements Safety and security in the vehicle, to reduce the causes that lead to the occurrence of summer traffic accidents, in order to preserve lives and public property.



