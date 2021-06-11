Awards News coverage of the coronavirus brought Pulitzer Awards to The New York Times and The Atlantic

A special mention was made to the citizen who photographed the arrest of George Floyd.

Coronavirus pandemic comprehensive news coverage brought prestigious Pulitzer Awards to the American newspapers The New York Times and The Atlantic.

The New York Times received its award for its corona renewal, which revealed how wealth and skin color created inequality in the United States in the midst of a pandemic. The Atlantic magazine was awarded a series of stories that, among other things, predicted the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis, among others, was awarded George Floydin news related to death and its effects. For news coverage of the protests that began following Floyd’s death, Pulitzer was awarded the Associated Press (AP).

Special mention sai Darnella Frazier, who filmed a video of an arrest situation in which Floyd was killed as a victim of police violence. The jury believes that the video highlights the importance of citizens in the work of journalists.

The Pulitzer Prize is a prestigious award presented in the United States for journalistic and literary achievements as well as works of music.