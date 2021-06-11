From June 11, on the M-11 “Neva” highway, in the section from the 59th to the 149th kilometer, the speed limit has been increased from 110 to 130 km / h. About it informs press service of the Avtodor Group of Companies.

It is noted that motorists will be notified of an increase in the speed limit using a variable information board and corresponding road signs.

In addition, by the end of June it is planned to increase the permitted speed on the section from 546 to 680 km in the Novgorod, Leningrad regions and St. Petersburg. Taking into account the sections where such a regime is already in force, drivers of cars will be able to drive at a speed of 130 km / h for a total of 571 kilometers of the M-11 road.

The total length of road sections operated by Avtodor with increased speed limits is 781 kilometers. The company stressed that they plan to gradually increase the speed limit in those sections where transport and operational indicators and traffic conditions meet the necessary requirements.

Earlier, in February, it was reported that Russians began to use toll roads more often. According to Avtodor, in 2020 the traffic intensity on toll sections increased by 5.6% compared to 2019.

The leader of the last year was the M-4 Don highway, with more than 111 million vehicles passing it.