The Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 was fast-paced and had a lot of announcements, such as a new Starfield trailer, Halo Infinite or the Redfall presentation among many others. But, as often happens in these cases, there are also notorious absences, among which Avowed stands out. The new game of Obsidian Entertainment based on the world of Pillars of Eternity showed no sign of life at the event.

We will have to wait to see the fantasy RPG, but not too long. At least, that’s what its creators promise. On Xbox Wire, the Obsidian team has spoken out about the game, stating that they are “working hard to do something that fans of our games and Pillars of Eternity go to love “.

The creators of Avowed promise news soonIn addition, from Obsidian he speaks of his absence: “Although we are not teaching anything right now, we are working to show something soon“. The word ‘soon’ is quite abstract and it is not easy to say when that moment would be, although there are those who already point to The Game Awards gala, at the end of the year, as the right time to find out more.

Featured in a teaser last year, a Action fantasy RPG posed in the first person where combat and magic intermingle to offer an own and personal approach, which will come from the hand of the creators of Fallout New Vegas. In addition to this Avowed, from Obsidian they are working on The Outer Worlds 2, a sequel that was officially announced at the E3 event.

