June 12, 2021

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action adventure developed by Ubisoft Massive, using the latest version of the Snowdrop engine. Developed exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series and PC, the title introduces us to an independent story within the franchise and takes us to the beautiful world of Pandora, which is in danger due to the forces of the GDR. We will play a na’vi and we will have to protect the Western Frontier from the aforementioned enemies. The game has been created in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.