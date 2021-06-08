The secretary general of the PSOE of Andalusia, Susana Díaz in front of the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas, before an act of this in Seville in June 2020. María José López / Europa Press

The three candidates in the primaries of the PSOE of Andalusia to elect their electoral poster for the presidency of the Board will face this Tuesday in a debate at the regional headquarters of San Vicente, in a classic format of blocks and in which there are planned questions raised by the militants. Susana Díaz (Seville, 46 years old), Juan Espadas (Seville, 54 years old) and Luis Ángel Hierro (Jimena de la Frontera, Cádiz, 58 years old) will share the stage in the only debate scheduled before the vote next Sunday, June 13 . On these issues, broadly speaking, the campaign of the applicants.

The change. On this premise revolve the primaries of the PSOE of Andalusia, in which the main novelty is that its 46,577 militants will decide for the first time in the ballot box who they prefer as a candidate for the presidency of the Board, without intermediaries or agreements from the executives.

The mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas, is presented as a champion of change in the PSOE. His thesis is that, if they present the same faces and projects as in December 2018, they will not be able to recover the Junta de Andalucía, which the PSOE lost after the regional elections of December 2018. On that occasion, the Socialists were the most voted force , but they lost 400,000 votes. The three-way pact of PP, Ciudadanos and Vox placed the PSOE in opposition for the first time in almost 37 years of self-government.

The former president of the Board acknowledges during her intense campaign that she made mistakes during her six years in office, but without going into details. Díaz admitted last Friday “not having seen the sanitary white tide coming” or “not having accelerated free education from zero to three years.” For Espadas, the wear and tear of so many years of government and the lack of initiative in public health were two of the reasons for the loss of support two and a half years ago.

Ferraz’s candidate. “Even outside of Spain they know that I am not the candidate for Madrid. I want to be the candidate for the voice of the militancy, ”Díaz repeats in his acts for the socialist groups. The general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, who controls the regional apparatus, is presented as a candidate without sponsors and without federal coverage. Quite the opposite of what he did in the primaries in which he faced Pedro Sánchez, and that he won against the odds. When Díaz refers to “Madrid” he refers to Ferraz, the federal headquarters of the PSOE. Espadas tries to cling to his municipal profile to imply that his candidacy came from the bottom up. However, it was the federal leadership that gave it the go-ahead and that decided, as a result of the concerted requests of provincial and local executives and prominent leaders, to advance the calendar of primaries before the regional congress planned for the end of the year with the excuse that the Chairman of the Board can call elections at any time.

For the professor of Economics at the University of Seville Luis Ángel Hierro, Díaz and Espadas are the sides of the same coin, politicians of “apparatus” who have always worked in the institutions. Hierro was a deputy in Congress and in the Andalusian Parliament.

The autonomy of the Andalusian PSOE. Susana Díaz has not hesitated to wrap herself in the white and green flag to claim the autonomy of the Andalusian PSOE. “On June 13 we play a lot, we will decide who will be the candidate, but also what party we want, if it is directed from outside and they tell us which party we should have or if we choose it from, for and for Andalusia,” he says in his Díaz acts, who aspired to lead his party from Ferraz. Espadas has not lost sight of the fact that the electoral strength of the Andalusian PSOE is due to its symbiosis with the Andalusian regional process. On Sunday he was in Ronda, the city where in January 1918 Blas Infante signed the minutes of the Andalusian assembly in which the Andalusian flag and coat of arms were approved. Espadas wants a relationship of “loyalty” with the federal leadership that, according to him, “should not be confused with submission.”

The feminist controversy. Díaz’s allusion that they want to remove her (something that is only in the hands of the militants) because she is a woman has generated an intense debate in the PSOE and led Vox to enter the internal campaign to describe the socialists as “macho”. Espadas responded to the extreme right, but not to Díaz, although from his team they circulated the extensive political biography of the former president: he has linked 14 positions between institutional and organic in his 30 years of political activity, among them secretary general of the Andalusian PSOE and president of the Board.

The pardons. The applicants have tiptoed through possible pardons for Catalan independence prisoners. Díaz clings to the fact that it is a “government competence.” Espadas is waiting “to hear the political reasons” from the Executive and Luis Ángel Hierro sees the pardons as an absolutist hindrance that, in any case, should be in the hands of the Congress of Deputies.