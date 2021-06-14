Autonomous driving is a major goal of General Motors in the short and long term. He demonstrated this by working on the Super Cruise system, which is a flagship of the technology of the American car group. Even if the research continues, we are not yet close to the moment in which we will let the cars drive a system totally integrated with the road infrastructure: we can however exploit its very first potential for short distances and with great attention, which is why we are still low on the list of possible autonomous driving levels.

Level 5 is not yet a realistic goal: it will be in the future, once the bureaucratic obstacles that arise in front of technological progress have been overcome. Caspar Winkelmann, Cadillac Europe’s head of marketing and product planning, explained to us at the Milan Monza Motor Show 2021 why General Motors believes in autonomous driving and why it is a long, long run.

Driving assistance, GM beats Tesla

“The biggest challenge about autonomous driving at the moment is related to regulations, laws, what is allowed to do. There is currently no legislation that supports autonomous driving on our roads, it is still a developing path, both in the United States and in Europe, and also in Japan and China. All the applications we have seen so far in terms of autonomous driving are still very limited: the use is relative to the cities, or to limited and strongly controlled areas. To achieve full control of the autonomous driving system, the so-called Level 5, there is still a long way to go and we believe that this is a goal that goes a long way in time. What we have done with Super Cruise in the United States is possible, and the use of this type of autonomous driving, still connected to the driver, can now become wider globally. Europe in terms of legislation is perhaps further ahead, thinking in particular of the openings seen in Germany, but everything will also depend on the speed of technology development“Said WInkelmann.

In fact, the American group will soon bring news to its Super Cruise: “We can say that GM is working to improve the system and have concrete updates soon“, The manager anticipated.