Although the “proto-automatics” can be traced back to 1894, with the French Louis-René Panhard ed Emile Levassor, everyone agrees to start the modern automatic transmissions A / T Automatic Transmission With the’Hydra-Matic of 1939, up Oldsmobile of General Motors. We have to wait for the 1962, of course in the USA, with Jeep Wagoneer, the Cherokee’s mom, to see the first automatic on an off-road vehicle and the first IFS (Independent Front Suspension) or the first true modern SUV.

Automatic transmission open as it is done inside

The automatic transmission installed on 85% of US cars and more than 15% in Europe has lost almost all its old defects, getting very close to the reliability of the mechanical gearbox. The large engines, including military ones, apply it widely. The escalation continues, from three to nine gears, the smaller rotating masses and the electronic controls make it more and more pleasant and economical, of fuel and CO2. In short, the competition with the mechanical gearbox (M / T Manual Transmission), it does that good, even in the off-road gear.

The automatic transmission, how it is done

How is an automatic gearbox made? In an automatic transmission The hydraulic joint and the torque converter replace the clutch of mechanical gearboxes, between engine and gearbox. The transmission of motion occurs only by effect of theHydraulic oil, fluid and red, which is sprayed with centrifugal force between two finned shells that do not touch: the joint. The conversion of the torque, from low to high, occurs due to the effect of the intermediate vane rotor: lo stator, which can rotate in one direction only.

Automatic transmission as is the internal components

At startup, it is he who diverts the fluid threads against the turbine blades, impressing more torque and less speed. This phase is very useful in off-road vehicles, even if it is low-performance and heats the oil. The initial drive torque can be 2-2.5 times higher than the engine torque. Basically, it’s like having a momentary hydraulic reducer. When fully operational, the rotor also turns synchronously and the oil flows effortlessly between the two shells which have the same angular velocity. If you learn to use this transient “flaw” you can make passages from “scream”!

Planetary gears of an automatic gearbox

Downstream of the torque converter there is the actual gearbox, which is not a cascade of gears, as in the mechanical one, but with planetary gears (planetary gear) which reduce dimensions and weight, with the same transmitted torque.

Planetary gears of an automatic gearbox

Open a plastic centrifuge, the one to dry the salad, in the kitchen, and understand what an epicycloidal is. Here you can see the numerous ones well multi-plate clutches which serve to stop or release the groups of sprockets, obtaining the various gear ratios. They are not subject to terrible wear, like that of similar clutch packs of limited slip differentials, however many are born here failures of the automatic.

The vital importance of hydraulic oil (hydraulic fluid)

Very important in an automatic gearbox is the hydraulic oil contained within it, or rather the hydraulic fluid. Thus we understand the importance of service specifications of the lubricant, as prescribed by the House, even for heavy use. Under the gearbox there is a crankcase that contains the “heart” of the automatic. Just like our blood, hydraulic oil, in addition to transmitting torque in the converter, is used to carry out all controls on the converter and clutches.

The “labyrinth” of the automatic transmission is a special card placed on the bottom of the automatic transmission

Veins and arteries here become one maze of die-cast channels, which guide the oil between the small holes in the metal plates, generating pressures and commands, mainly induced by the accelerator.

The ZF 8-speed gearbox

We saw the debut of the second generation of the change of German ZF to 8 reports for the Grand Cherokee MY2014. The amazing 8-speed automatic with the initials HP8, has manual control and electronic clutches.

He was the challenger of the top performer Mercedes 7G Tronic.

Automatic transmission ZF – 8HP70

Both can handle up to 1,000 Nm and are prepared for new generations of engines. The 2018 kicked off the third generation of ZF 8HP gearboxes, which ensures significant fuel economy and is fitted to Jeep Wrangler / Unlimited, Grand Cherokee and Gladiator.

4th generation ZF ideal for hybrids

ZF has created a new fourth generation 8-speed automatic transmission that promises performance extraordinary on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Automatic transmission ZF 8-speed Fourth Generation

How? Having been revised twice by ZF engineers, it turns out to be easier to use and more efficient, plus it is suitable for the longitudinal mounting.

