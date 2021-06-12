Auto Classe, official Mercedes-Benz dealer in the Murcia Region, once again demonstrates its commitment to sustainable mobility and environmental protection with the launch of the ‘Move around nature’ program, which features the new Mercedes-Benz EQA, a fully electric vehicle, as the main protagonist.

‘Move through nature’ is a program promoted by Auto Classe whose main objective is to promote actions that have a positive impact on the environment to make the dealer’s commitment to caring for the natural environment a reality.

To this end, employees of the official Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Region of Murcia and a group of users of the Down Syndrome Foundation of the Region of Murcia (Fundown) participated in a reforestation day at the Vicente Blanes Ecological Park, in Molina del Segura, with the planting of 90 trees and shrubs.

For the transfer to the natural space, both the volunteers and the materials used had the opportunity to go in the new Mercedes-Benz EQA, an innovative next-generation compact SUV, now available for sale and marketing in Auto Classe.

A 100% electric vehicle



The Mercedes-Benz EQA is a 100% electric vehicle, with zero emissions and a range of 494 kilometers. Its interior also stands out like the rest of Mercedes-Benz vehicles as it is marked by a clear futuristic appearance. It also has the latest technology to make driving more comfortable and safer.

With similar features to the Mercedes GLA, the new electric car of the German brand can boast of its compact dimensions and solvent performance. It adopts the design philosophy of the EQ models and, what is equally relevant, brings with it a very complete endowment both in terms of connectivity and comfort and safety.

With this compact SUV, which makes a sustainable and intelligent use of its resources and materials, the German firm intends to secure the path towards neutral CO2 emissions and establish itself as a leader in the electric driving market.