38 ‘



Konrad Laimer (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



38 ‘



Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (FYR Macedonia).



37 ‘



Stefan Ristovski (FYR Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.



35 ‘



Darko Velkovski (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



35 ‘



Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Austria).



3. 4′



Corner, Austria. Corner committed by Stefan Ristovski.



32 ‘



Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).



32 ‘



Goran Pandev (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



28 ‘



Gooooool! Austria 1, FYR Macedonia 1. Goran Pandev (FYR Macedonia) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



26 ‘



Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



26 ‘



Foul by Visar Musliu (FYR Macedonia).



25 ‘



Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Austria).



25 ‘



Enis Bardhi (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.



24 ‘



Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).



24 ‘



Goran Pandev (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



2. 3′



Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).



2. 3′



Stefan Ristovski (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



22 ‘



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a cross.



twenty-one’



David Alaba (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



twenty-one’



Foul by Aleksandar Trajkovski (FYR Macedonia).



19 ‘



Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).



19 ‘



Enis Bardhi (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



18 ‘



Gooooool! Austria 1, FYR Macedonia 0. Stefan Lainer (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the center of the goal.



17 ‘



Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).



17 ‘



Enis Bardhi (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



16 ‘



Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



16 ‘



Foul by Darko Velkovski (FYR Macedonia).



fifteen’



Attempt blocked. Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Hinteregger.



9 ‘



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) header from the left side of the box. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.



8 ‘



Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).



8 ‘



Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).



8 ‘



Enis Bardhi (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



8 ‘



Ezgjan Alioski (FYR Macedonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.



5′



Andreas Ulmer (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.



5′



Foul by Stefan Ristovski (FYR Macedonia).



4′



Stefan Lainer (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



4′



Foul by Aleksandar Trajkovski (FYR Macedonia).



The first part begins.



0 ‘

