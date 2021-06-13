Austria

The team led by Franco Foda will today seek to overcome a capital burden: to get the first victory in the continental competition. His last two participations, in 2008 as host and in 2016, he closed them empty and today they are fighting to break that curse. For this they have the Madrid player David Alaba, whose position on the field may vary given his versatility, even starting from the wheel, as Guardiola exploited it in his day. Most of the Central European bloc plays in the Bundesliga, where the striker Kalajdzic (16 goals in Stuttgart) and Sabitzer, Leipzig’s axis, stood out. Arnautovic returns from a thigh injury.

As to follow: David Alaba. Pillar of the Austrian team. Very dangerous at set pieces and able to adapt his game on the field according to the team’s needs.