The luxury sedan Aurus Senat won the Car of the Year award in Russia, the TV channel writes. REN TV Friday, June 11th.

The car won the “Executive Premium Class” category, beating models from Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Voting took place from February 1, more than a million Russians took part in it. The main criteria when choosing were the appearance of the cars and their characteristics, including the level of comfort in the cabin.

In addition, Russian cars were able to get ahead of foreign competitors in other nominations. Thus, the Gazelle electric truck was recognized as the breakthrough of the year.

Earlier, on June 3, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the serial production of the Aurus Komendant SUV is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

On May 31, in the special economic zone “Alabuga”, the serial assembly of Aurus started. The cost of investments in the project was about 2 billion rubles. In total, the company plans to assemble up to 5 thousand vehicles per year.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the serial production of Aurus will strengthen the presence of Russian cars in the international market, as well as increase high-tech exports.

Aurus Senat is a Russian car of a representative class, which is produced by the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Institute (NAMI). The name of the model was chosen after the name of the Senate Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. The armored limousine Aurus Senat is the main official vehicle of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.