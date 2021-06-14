Audi enhances its short and long term rental services by including in the offer Q4 e-tron, the access SUV to the all-electric range of the four-ring house. Whether for a single day, a week, a month or longer periods, customers have several solutions available. If desired, it is possible to take over the car rental from the dealer, renting the car for a cheaper all-inclusive fee. In the long-term all-inclusive formula, the fee instead includes free access for 12 months to the service Audi e-tron Charging Service, that matters 225,000 public charging stations in 26 countries (over 17,000 in Italy), a single card and a single contract with special rates, discounted up to 60%, of the IONITY high-capacity network.

Specifically, customers of battery-powered Audi models have free access for one year to the Transit program, which would otherwise cost € 17.51 ​​per month. In the domestic environment, the offer includes the Ready for e-tron Pro package which facilitates the use of recharging up to 22 kW in alternating current with the installation of wallbox Enel X, the construction of the power supply line and the downstream connection of the meter. Developed on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric modular platform, thanks to its particular electric architecture, the Q4 e-tron offers comfort and space in line with those of the Q7 flagship with dimensions slightly larger than those of the Q3 compact SUV. Available with electric four-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, with one or two engines with powers from 170 to 299 hp and high voltage batteries of 55 or 82 kWh, the Q4 e-tron benefits from the entire portfolio of financial formulas prepared by Audi Italia.

The long-term rental formula includes domestic and public recharging purposes, up to the remote management of the car, passing through insurance and maintenance services, with the possibility of receiving dedicated assistance and of reshaping or leaving early on conditions facilitated by the contract. . The starting price of the car, 45.700 euros, allows you to benefit from state incentives, up to 10,000 euros in case of scrapping. Taking advantage of the eco-bonus, with the long-term formula (36 months / 45,000 km), the 204 bhp Audi Q4 40 e-tron in the Business set-up foresees a monthly fee of 499 euros. Audi Q4 e-tron will arrive in Italian dealerships by the end of the month, while for the Sportback variant we will have to wait until September.