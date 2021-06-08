Auctions The last U.S. gold coin was sold at a world record price

Of the money in 1933, $ 18.87 million, or just under $ 15.5 million, was paid.

American the gold coin was sold at a world record price on Tuesday at the Sotheby’s auction house auction.

Of the money in 1933, $ 18.87 million (less than $ 15.5 million) was paid, which is more than any money has ever been paid.

Double eagle The well-known $ 20 gold coin was never put into circulation since the president Franklin D. Roosevelt detached the United States from the gold standard to facilitate the country’s economic recovery from the Great Recession.

The gold coins were all ordered to be destroyed except for two that were donated to the Smithsonian Institution.

However, some of the money ended up elsewhere than to be destroyed, but all of it has been ordered by the U.S. federal authorities to be confiscated.

However, one currency had already been granted an export permit at one time and was later found to be legal to own through litigation. The Double Eagle sold by the Auction Chamber is thus the only legal currency of its kind in the world.