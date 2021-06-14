The auction organized by RM Sotheby’s in Palazzo Serbelloni, in the heart of Milan, is a dip into the greatness of Italian classic cars. Among the rarities and specialties of brands such as Alfa Romeo, Cisitalia, Ferrari, Lancia, Lamborghini, the best of Italian motoring is represented, with the representation also of the Pininfarina and Touring bodies. With some prestigious ‘foreign’ additions, the June 15 auction brings together just 19 cars. But according to evaluations, the one that ‘would cost’ less still reaches 100,000 euros (a 1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta).

Daniele Turrisi, a well-known name in the classic car industry and a classic ‘hunter’, drove FormulaPassion.it among the cars exhibited in the courtyard of the Palazzo, in a certainly suggestive setting. And it has provided us with the basic context on which the assumptions of this auction are born, which also helps to bring the auctions back to their pre-Covid flavor: with live viewing, with questions from potential buyers, with the curious who observe pieces of incredible value side by side.

“Although many often forget or fake fans, Milan is a historic place in the world of the Italian car. True, Turin is the capital at an absolute level, even if with some risky choices it risked losing this record. There is also a lot of talk about Motor Valley, with all its brands and excellences. But we forget that even in Milan some of the most beautiful cars in the world were built, thanks to the most talented body shops in the world. Just mention Touring, Zagato and Alfa Romeo. Milan is this, it is a very rich area; and in fact we have deliberately placed two significant Alfa Romeos in the center of the ‘room’ or rather of the atrium, because cars like the 155 V6 Ti ITC and the 6C 2500 Super Sport Villa d’Este Coupé are the expression of times that are distant from each other but with common qualities in terms of refinement, technical quality and design“, Explained Turrisi, highlighting the geographical choice for this interesting auction.

“Normally Palazzo Serbelloni cannot be visited, it is a unique location and we are lucky enough to hold the auction inside the Napoleonic rooms, therefore an exceptional and very exclusive fact. There was an interesting and very respectful turnout, even with several potential customers; after all, an auction in Milan certainly takes interest. This time we aim for a very qualitative and rare selection with 19 cars, and we have included racing cars: they were part of our past, but they looked to the future and represented the maximum evolution of the cars we drive every day.“Said Turrisi.

We asked what the ‘surprise’ could be among the list of cars present. But from experience it is very complicated to plan an auction, especially when the cars are all of great value: “We always have meetings before an auction to understand which car has had the most interest from customers at the moment, which one gives us the most expectations and the one that offers the least. But then we are often surprised by events. There is no logic: a car that perhaps does not give positive impressions in terms of sales in advance, then gets stellar prices in the hall. Each machine has a charm that can get very different feedbacks. The BTCC with which Tarquini raced at Donington and Silverstone, for example, made us excited: it is an example of how the value of cars can also depend on the individual and personal experience of each acquirent.is”.