D.he ex-film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is jailed for sex crimes, could be brought to California in the coming weeks on further allegations of several women. A New York state judge on Tuesday denied a motion from the 69-year-old’s attorneys against the transport. The lawyers had cited health reasons, among other things. A transfer could still be due in June, but more likely in July.

Prosecutors in California are trying Weinstein in Los Angeles on allegations made by five women. This could bring him more years in prison. His conviction last year in New York marked a milestone in US legal history. Even the United Nations (UN) spoke of a “turning point” in dealing with victims of sexual violence.

Sentenced to 23 years in prison

In the sensational case, a jury believed the testimony of several women against Weinstein’s pledges of innocence and despite a lack of evidence. The jury found the founder of the Miramax film studio guilty of rape in a minor case and of serious sexual assault. A judge then sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison. Weinstein, who denies all allegations, has appealed his conviction. He is currently serving his sentence in a New York State prison.

A total of around 90 women, including well-known actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gwyneth Paltrow, accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or violence. The news of the allegations triggered the worldwide #MeToo movement against sexual violence against women in autumn 2017.