Makeup, glitter, wig, heels and music. In ‘Drag Race Spain’, whose third installment premieres this Sunday Atresplayer Premium, ten contestants use all their weapons on stage to become the best ‘drag queen’ in our country. A new twist in the reality television format in which you not only have to know how to pose, but also sing, dance and even sew. All this mixed with a dose of humor and irony, which have made this program one of the most followed internationally and with a most staunch community of followers.

The original version, ‘RuPaul’ Drag Race ‘, has thirteen seasons behind it and several special editions. It has been successfully adapted in countries such as Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands. And all this is translated into data: it has more than 150 million views on ‘YouTube’ and more than three million followers on Instagram. But the good impact has also been translated into awards, with 19 Emmy Awards on its shelf. Now, with the help of Atresmedia in collaboration with Buendía Estudios, it has arrived in Spain as the great and main entertainment bet of this course for the streaming platform.

«It has arrived and that is what matters. I know it had been groped for a long time and there were attempts to do something else. There was concern, but it had not finished curdling. I think the work of ‘Los Javis’ with ‘Veneno’ was very decisive for it to be released ”, explains the singer Supremme de Luxe, the host of the adaptation homeland. Along these lines, he trusts that ‘Drag Race Spain’ will be a “different example of entertainment that can engage all kinds of audiences.” In its first weeks, the format has been among the most talked about on Twitter, achieving almost 10 million impressions in its launch week and 5.7 million on premiere day. “I think we all knew that there was a market niche, but those who had to put the money were not very clear about it,” he says.

Along with Supremme de Luxe, the Spanish version has a jury made up of the fashion designer Ana Locking and the actors and directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi. But there are also guests like Carlos Areces, who makes a particular cameo in the delivery that is offered today. Supremme, at 42 years old, has an intense career that began in 1997 touring the country and alternating his performances with works for television, film, theater or radio. And its presence has been fixed in the LGBT Pride celebrations in Chueca (Madrid).

The mechanics of the program follow the basic patterns of any reality television contest in which competition and tension between the participants are also mixed. The ‘drag queens’ face photo shoots, dances, artistic challenges or musical performances to prove that they are the best in their field. The final test consists of a great catwalk in which the participants show their best looks. To decide who is eliminated, the two worst participants face in a duel that consists of being the best in a ‘playback’ test. Whoever does not pass this test will be out of the competition.

Therefore, the singer hopes that this format will give visibility and value more the work of these artists. “In Spain people work very precariously and very badly. Many times things are demanded from artists that it is impossible to do with the money that is perceived for the work “, confesses the presenter who, however, is not optimistic that the situation could change for the protagonists of these transvestite shows.

Because Supremme points out that our country has “a tradition of spectacle in which the presence of the artist is very forceful.” Unlike other versions and other contestants, “Spanish drag has a lot of personality.” «The way of acting and the way of joking of a Spaniard are different compared to an American. By being able to use the feminine, it allows us to make jokes and jargons that are different from English ”, he adds.

She went to a casting and was chosen, and although she tries to give her personal touch, “the format is what it is and is already marked.” «But it’s like the version of a song, you have to make it yours. You respect the case but change the way you wear it, “he says. It is his first job for the small screen and he has enjoyed the experience, but admits that he is not obsessed with working in front of the cameras. “I like to work. Since I was thirteen I have done everything. Mainly I am inclined to the theater, which I will never stop doing. TV, in presentation format, I liked. What comes up and someone thinks of me for another project? What does not come out? Nothing happens. As long as I can make a living from work, so be it. And if not, to continue doing scenarios and so happy, “he confesses.