The last thing one would expect in a Xbox and Bethesda conference E3 2021, is that one of the most impressive trailers came with music worthy of a Moscow disco at 5 in the morning, but few things are usual with Atomic Heart. Mundfish’s futuristic shooter has unveiled an action packed gameplay trailer, of Soviet powers and killer robots, though it continues without a release date.

Atomic Heart is set in an alternate reality, where we play a KGB agent in charge of solving an unexpected problem in a robot factory. Which is an excuse to enter a secret Soviet facility, full of killer robots, and with mysterious powers. Items displayed in all their glory in this gameplay trailer.

Although it may not seem like it, because of the music in this trailer, Atomic Heart composer is Mick Gordon, former DOOM composer. Atomic Heart continues without a release date, though coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and PC sometime this year.

The game will be included with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription gaming service, now offering 3 months for 1 euro for new users. If you want to be aware of all the announcements that occur these days, visit our E3 2021 special to know all the dates and times of the fair.

