Guilherme Arana had a transit more than disappointing in its stage at Sevilla but at least his final untying will leave some millions in the club coffers. Specifically, 2.5 million euros, which will be the price that Atlético Mineiro will pay for the total pass of the left-handed side, who has played on loan for the Brazilian team for the last year and a half.

The Sevilla signed Arana in the winter market of the season 2017/18 paying almost 10 million of euros. The player arrived after having been proclaimed champion with Corinthians and being one of the firmer promises from Brazil, where he was designated as the future owner of the left side of the national team canarinha.

However, qualify as disappointing the Arana pass for Sevilla is an understatement. Never got to adapt to the demands of the club and their numbers say it all: 25 games in a year and a half and a frustrated transfer to Atalanta before heading to Brazil to regain their level.

What comfort and lesser evil, it seems that Sevilla does can get something out of him from Economic performance to your discards this season. After Arana, the next to pack should be Rony Lopes.