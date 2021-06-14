Atlantic Financial Federal Credit Union received approval from the National Credit Union Administration to expand its charter and membership to Baltimore City and the counties of Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford, Maryland.

The credit union represents about 10,000 members and over $ 100 million in assets. AFFCU opened in 1950 as Baltimore Telephone Federal CU.

“While it is a long and thorough process, NCUA’s approval highlights our financial resilience and stability, strategic plan and commitment to serve this expanded market,” said Matthew Piazza, president and CEO of AFFCU.

AFFCU’s membership consists of employees and family members of over 250 affiliated employers. Its members predominantly live in the areas it has chosen for expansion.

The organization uses the CO-OP shared branch ATM network that operates 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs at convenience stores nationwide.