Athletics Viivi Lehikoinen improved her record again: “The whole day felt a bit uneasy”

Reetta Hurske won the quick fences in Espoo.

Fence runner Viivi Lehikoinen also continued his record-breaking record in his second start of the long fencing season at the Espoo GP.

Lehikoinen, representing HIFK-Friidrott, ran a record 56.17 in Leppävaara on Thursday night. The result is a new Finnish record for under-23s. After the run, he said in an interview with Yle that he found the race awkward.

“The whole day felt a little restless and I felt like I was feeling stressed. Basically, there was no stress about my own condition, but somehow I just felt restless, ”Lehikoinen said.

At the beginning of June, he improved his record in Jyväskylä (56.33) by 26 hundredths.

“The race went just fine. Of course, my own record warms up, but it may not have been as clean a run as in Jyväskylä at the time, although time improved. A little came on the fences. ”

21-year-old Lehikoinen won the long fences by far, for second place in Ukraine Mariia Mykolenko lost to him for more than a second and a half.

Women the victory of the quick fences went to Tampereen Pyrinto To Reetta Hurske. He ran in Espoo for 13.06.

“Yes, that victory tastes good. Quite a good start today, and the start was good in the final as well, ”Hurske said in an interview with Yle.

He ran 13.35 in his first round. In the finals, Hurske was in a class of its own, for the Netherlands Sharona Bakker left him 13 hundredths and Norway Isabelle Pedersen just over three tenths.

“It was my race today. Pretty good so. ”

The 26-year-old helper said a 13-second undershoot would not have been required “quite terribly”.

“A few hundredths faster interval, so it would have already come with it. It’s just ok running, and it’s nice that there were such good conditions. Of course, there could be a little more dowry.”

On Monday injured his back at the Paavo Nurmi Games Oskari Mörö placed second in the men’s 400m hurdles. He was just over 50.78 seconds behind Britain, who won the race Chris McAlister.

“Going further than last time in Turku, it’s always a positive thing. I scared myself there too, but now I was able to pair the hubby with a pile of anesthetics, needles, tape and cortisone. Every kind of gimmick was used, ”Mörö told Yle.

“The business is medicine. It has to be pressed if it can. ”

A fresh SE man of 110 meters of fences Elmo Lakka placed third in Espoo. Lakka ran 13.62 in the preliminary rounds and improved his result in the final to 13.53.

“Good start, halfway through was excellent. Then a small disruption of the effort, a little effort went too high, ”Lakka, who represents Jyväskylä Field Athletes, told Yle.

Norway, which had done its previous fencing training at the end of May, was ahead of Norway on Thursday Vladimir Vukicevic (13.49) and British David King (13.53).