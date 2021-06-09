Athletics The three-jump SE jumper starts his day with a cold shower – in the spring he sat with his coach at the bottom of the lake as the ice left

Two race, two surprising Finnish records.

It has been a pace in domestic athletics, even though the season is still in its infancy.

A week ago Elmo Lakka giant Arto Bryggaren nearly 37 years old record history of 110 meters in real time of 13.31 seconds. Tuesday Senni Salminen wiped Heli Koivulan name from the Finnish record of the triple jump.

The Koivula record (14.39) lasted almost 18 years. Salminen moved the record mark 12 cents forward at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku (14.51).

In world statistics, Salminen rose to sixth. Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas is the only 15 meter crosser in his own caste: 15.43. In Europe, Salminen is the number one statistician.

Until now, women have been at the forefront of jumping in Finland Kristiina Mäkelä Turku was eight cents away from the Olympic limit of 13.32, so two Finnish women can jump in Tokyo.

Matti Mononen did tricks on a sled at a training camp in Portugal in the spring of 2007.

Coach Matti Mononen tells HS that he was not surprised by Salminen ‘s Finnish record and Olympic place. However, he did not expect a long jump yet.

“It was a good basic jump, not a magical super jump. Senni’s level in training has risen wildly, ”says Mononen.

On Wednesday, Mononen traveled by train from Turku via Helsinki home to Imatra. The train journey suddenly took place as he answered media calls.

Many callers asked because Mononen is going to deliver on his promise to run around the sports field with a stick if Salminen jumps SE.

Mononen assures that he will keep his promise, as long as he is allowed to train for a few weeks first. Mononen is a former pole vaulter who has won three Finnish championships outdoors and five in the hall.

During his sports career, Mononen practiced endurance and strength by running with a stick on the track for as long as he could. In the toughest training, he ran 360 meters.

Crazy thing, many said.

“That’s where that workout took shape. In one ad shoot, I ran with the stick on the track in the wrong direction. It’s a good incentive for Senn when he’s allowed to take time for me, ”Mononen, 37, said with a laugh.

Salminen joined Mononen’s coaching in the period 2019–2020. At first, he focused on honing the speed of the jumper, which Mononen said was flawed.

Thereafter, speed characteristics began to be transferred to the effort, lower leg, and toe to keep the foot in contact with the track.

“Really hard strength training has been jumped on my legs.”

In addition to speed and strength, coaching has different themes, such as the mental edge. As a pole vaulter, Mononen started from the premise that there should be no restrictions in sports – anything is possible.

“It’s also a big deal that Senni goes to a cold shower every morning when she wakes up. I do it myself in the same way. In the spring, Senni and I went to sit at the bottom of the lake in Tanhuvaara, when the ice left, ”says Mononen, who was wasted four years due to injuries.

Joonas Rinne on the move in Turku.

SpongeBob Nurmi Games also saw an exceptionally good profit level in Finnish. Topi Raitanen overcame the 3,000-meter hurdles in the second-fastest time of his career, 8.19.57.

Joonas Rinne made a “magic run” at 800 meters, where he was sixth with a record of 1.46.35. He is the ninth in the all-time Finnish statistics of the trip. The Tokyo Olympic limit is 1.45.20.

Above the slope there are names like Ari Suhonen (1.44,10), Pekka Vasala (1.44.5), Wilson Kirwa (1.44.69), Mikael Söderman (1.45.20), Esko Parpala (1.45,24), Markku Taskinen (1.45.89), Jarmo Kokkola (1.45.91) and a Canadian Finn Zach Whitmarsh (1.45.94).

The slope was supposed to compete on Thursday in Espoo, but a good run in Turku changed plans.

Fence runner Annimari Korte is also considering participating in Espoo’s GP fences. Korte ran his best of the season 12.91 in Turku after a tight training period.

“Sensitivity to the run was completely lacking,” Korte said.

Viivi Lehikoinen ran her 400-meter true record on June 2 in Jyväskylä.

What about who could be a surprise for the next athletics summer?

One candidate is Viivi Lehikoinen, which was a week ago in Jyväskylä less than a second from the Tokyo border in a 400 – meter fence.

The Helsinki resident has changed coach and running and fencing rhythm. He doesn’t start with a 15-step rhythm, as before, but tries to run to the seventh fence with a 16-step rhythm and from there to the finish in 17 steps.

“There’s still room to be filed in the run,” Lehikoinen says.

The second gp race of the athletics season on Thursday at Leppävaara field in Espoo at 6 pm. The pre-sports start at 4.15 pm. Yle TV2 will show the competition from 6 pm.