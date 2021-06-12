Athletics Lotta Kemppinen, the European Championship silver medalist in the sprint, is the Helsinki athlete of the year

Kemppinen won silver in the European Championships with 60 meters.

Sprinter Lotta Kemppinen has been chosen as the Helsinki athlete of the year.

In March, the 23-year-old Kemppinen won 60 meters in silver at the European Championships in Athletics in Toruń, Poland. Kemppinen ran 7.22 in the final. In the Finnish Championship halls in February, Kemppinen improved the Finnish record in his name to 7.16.

Kemppinen has also been at a good pace on the outdoor tracks.

He ran a new 100-meter record of 11.33 in Dessau, Germany in May, which is also the domestic top result of the season. Time lags 18 hundredths of the Tokyo Olympic limit of 11.15.

Kemppinen, representing HIFK-Friidrott, acknowledged his choice of a scholarship of 10,000 euros.

On Helsinki Day was also awarded the Helsinki Sports Club of the Year, a coach and a young Helsinki athlete.

The club award went to the Helsinki Orienters, the coach’s award for the HIFK women’s hockey team’s Finnish Championship bronze Saara Niemi and a badminton player for the Young Helsinki Athlete Award Nella Nyqvist, 15.

Last November, Nyqvist won the European Bronze Championship under the age of 19 at just 14 years old. In January, he was chosen as HS’s Promise of the Year.

The Helsinki Orienters’ scholarship is 5,000 euros. Niemi and Nyqvist will receive 2,500 euros.

