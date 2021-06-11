Athletics Jakob Ingebrigtsen pinned the European record in the Florence Diamond League

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen improved his record of 5,000 meters in a one-time strike in the Florence Diamond League on Thursday.

20-year-old Ingebrigtsen ran to win the 5,000-meter race with a new European record time of 12.48.45. Ingebrigtsen improved his personal record by more than 13 seconds.

Diamond League in the third race of the season, a hard ride was also held in the men’s and women’s quick fences.

Jamaican Omar McLeod took the men’s race by clocking the world season top result at 13.07.

Women’s quick fences in Puerto Rico Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in turn released a peak of 12.38. The top result of the season 12.32 is also in the name of Camacho-Quinn.

There were no Finns in the competition. The Diamond League continues on July 1 in Norway with the Oslo competition.