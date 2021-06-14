Considered one of the most talented soccer players in the history of Mexican soccer, ‘Tecatito’ Corona is at the highest point of his career and everything indicates that his departure from Porto in search of making the leap in quality to one of the Big Five European leagues is practically a fact.
After discarding his departure to Fiorentina and being discarded by Atlético de Madrid, everything indicates that the only and best located club that could be made with the services of Jesús Manuel is Sevilla, where at the managerial level as in the coaching staff they have done public his liking for the Mexican soccer.
Porto has no way to achieve the permanence of the Mexican, knowing that at the end of next season they will lose him at zero cost, something they want to avoid and right now they are waiting for the offer from Sevilla.
However, beyond what Corona can contribute to the Spanish team, this destination is the best for Jesús Manuel’s career. The player is living an important stage of maturity and experience, and arriving at a club where he has the full support of Lopetegui and the full confidence of Monchi, could fill the next years of the Mexican’s career with glory and comfort.
