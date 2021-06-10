Sharjah (WAM)

Dr. Majid Bushlebi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Forum, stressed the importance of astronomy in Islamic culture, and its direct repercussions in the practice of religious rites, especially the performance of worship. He noted that this pushed Muslims to the utmost levels of creativity in this science. Some of them developed tools for astronomical observation, and some of them excelled in developing a scientific method based on concepts of experimental observation. This came at the conclusion of a symposium held by the Islamic Forum, virtually, in Sharjah over two days, under the title: “Astronomy and its Impact on Islamic Culture,” as part of the Forum’s project to revive the sciences and knowledge of Islamic civilization, and to highlight the role of Arab and Muslim astronomers in astronomical observation. Its specialized axes are a diverse and enriching cultural experience of the reality and impact of astronomy on Islamic culture, and its repercussions on the new rulings and legal costs.

The symposium concluded its sessions with two lectures, the first entitled: New rulings related to travel and space, delivered by Dr. Ali Al-Rawahneh, Head of the Sharia Department at Imam Malik College – Dubai, where he clarified the importance of astronomical standards in Sharia rulings and their contemporary applications, and those emerging with the development of contemporary societies in various fields, and he clarified the relationship The development in astronomical tools and their reflections on the developments of the time, and what are the legal rulings in the field of worship for contemporary developments.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, focused in the second lecture, entitled: Calculation of Al-Matla’ and Al-Durour, on an old astronomical calculation system in the region, based on dividing the days of the year into 36 sections, each of which is known as “Al-Durar”, and it begins with the rise of the Suhail star in the middle of the month August of each year, and that there are temporary connections between it and rain and monsoons, and the beginning of the entry and exit of the four seasonal seasons, a science that stems from the Arabs’ passion for groups or star formations, which they relied on on various religious occasions, and take certain forms, such as the scorpion, camel, Capricorn, and others.