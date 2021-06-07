Bill Gossett began his university career in 1941 at Lincoln College, Illinois, United States, to later transfer his record to the University. However, Gossett could not finish his studies because he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps, to serve in the War.

Returning from World War II in 1945, Gossett took over the family business, and was unable to resume his studies: “There was always a void there, but I was busy learning to run a business. Time passed and I finally decided to finish. my career. It was a goal of personal fulfillment “, confessed in the last hours the man from 97 years.

Bill, who had been a soldier and a successful businessman, decided to end his career 80 years after putting it aside, to finally graduate in Arts at the age of 97.

The director of the institution, David Gerlach, explained the situation. “One day he came to see me and said he wanted to finish his degree at Lincoln College,” he added. “After we met, we determined that Gossett could re-enroll as a student,” said the manager.

University officials were amazed by the willpower of the centennial student: “We were inspired by his desire to obtain a degree eighty years after he began his education,” Gerlach explained.

Gossett had only good words for the institution: “That speaks to what Lincoln College stands for. The faculty and staff sincerely care about the students. Their messages were not simple,” he said.

Gossett’s wife, Jean, also recounted how her husband finished college. “Bill’s father studied at this University, I studied here, our son studied here and we also had a grandson who studied here. We have very deep ties,” he clarified.



Eight decades later, he earned the well-deserved title.

The Gossetts are a family with multiple graduations spanning generations, but they say they owe it all to the educators at Lincoln College.

Jean Gossett says she is proud of her husband’s accomplishments, but after 72 years of marriage, she says she can’t help but make fun of him. After learning of her husband’s honorary doctorate, Jean said she was shocked. “They ran out of people and gave the title to the last one left,” he joked.

Bill Gossett finished the race in 2020, although the ceremony was delayed to this year due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. He was also named Doctor Honoris Causa in Humanitarian Letters, by the president of Lincoln College.

