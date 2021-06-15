At least 17 people were injured on Tuesday in the run-up to a controversial flag march by nationalist Israelis through East Jerusalem. This happened when the Israeli police wanted to cordon off the Damascus Gate area to prevent the march from going there. In addition, the police got into a confrontation with Palestinian protesters, who see Tuesday evening’s march as a provocation. This is reported by Reuters news agency based on information from the Palestinian branch of the Red Crescent aid organization.

Hundreds of Israelis march in Jerusalem on Tuesday in the controversial flag march through the old part of the city. The march was previously stopped by the authorities, because it is feared that the march will flare up tensions in the country again. According to Reuters, the organizers of the march first planned, among other things, to walk towards the Damascus Gate, an important place for Muslims. Provided that a different route would be taken, the government of new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, which was hammered in on Sunday, gave permission. Palestinian protesters then called for a “day of anger,” bearing in mind the recent clashes in May.

For Prime Minister Bennett’s government, the flag march represents the first challenge to put into practice the promised ‘pragmatic approach’ to the Israeli conflict. Originally, the march was supposed to take place on May 10 as part of the Jerusalem Day celebrations, when Israelis celebrate the city’s full control of Israel in 1967. This was then canceled at the last minute due to rocket attacks by Hamas.