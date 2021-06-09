A.In the Mönchhof triangle near Frankfurt Airport, a man is said to have crashed from a moving truck onto the A3. The man, whose personal details are not yet known, suffered serious, but apparently no life-threatening injuries, said the police in Darmstadt on Wednesday evening. Accordingly, he was taken to a hospital.

Several road users who were driving in the direction of Wiesbaden early on Wednesday evening observed how the man to the right of the trailer of a moving articulated lorry fell onto the autobahn. The truck driver continued the journey without stopping.

The police said they were able to stop the truck a little later. “The two 42 and 60-year-old drivers as well as two young people, according to the current investigation, who are said to come from Afghanistan and were in the loading area of ​​the trailer, were temporarily arrested,” it said. “According to the current state of knowledge, the two 17-year-olds and the injured person could possibly be refugees.”

Under what circumstances the man fell from the semi-trailer is now the subject of the investigation.