A.In the Mönchhof triangle near Frankfurt Airport, a man is said to have crashed from a moving truck onto the A3. The man, whose personal details are not yet known, suffered serious, but apparently no life-threatening injuries, said the police in Darmstadt on Wednesday evening. Accordingly, he was taken to a hospital.
Several road users who were driving in the direction of Wiesbaden early on Wednesday evening observed how the man to the right of the trailer of a moving articulated lorry fell onto the autobahn. The truck driver continued the journey without stopping.
The police said they were able to stop the truck a little later. “The two 42 and 60-year-old drivers as well as two young people, according to the current investigation, who are said to come from Afghanistan and were in the loading area of the trailer, were temporarily arrested,” it said. “According to the current state of knowledge, the two 17-year-olds and the injured person could possibly be refugees.”
Under what circumstances the man fell from the semi-trailer is now the subject of the investigation.
.
Leave a Reply