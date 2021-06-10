Astronomy The edge of the sun formed a fiery circle around the Moon – the video shows Thursday’s eclipse

Thursday the eclipse did not appear anywhere on earth as a complete eclipse.

In many places, however, the eclipse appeared ring-shaped, as the attached video shows. The edge of the sun forms a kind of fiery ring around the Moon.

In Finland the eclipse was not seen as ring-shaped, but the shadow of the Moon obscured part of the Sun. The eclipse took place from about 12.50 to 15.20, depending on the location, and lasted for about two and a half hours with its various phases.

Partial eclipse photographed in Helsinki on June 10, 2021.

The eclipse was at its deepest in the north this time. In Utsjoki, 61 percent of the Sun’s disk was covered at its best.

The next opportunity to observe a partial solar eclipse in Finland will come in October next year. The last time was on August 11, 2018.