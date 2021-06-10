No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Astronomy The edge of the sun formed a fiery circle around the Moon – the video shows Thursday’s eclipse

by admin_gke11ifx
June 10, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 3 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Thursday the eclipse did not appear anywhere on earth as a complete eclipse.

In many places, however, the eclipse appeared ring-shaped, as the attached video shows. The edge of the sun forms a kind of fiery ring around the Moon.

RelatedPosts

In Finland the eclipse was not seen as ring-shaped, but the shadow of the Moon obscured part of the Sun. The eclipse took place from about 12.50 to 15.20, depending on the location, and lasted for about two and a half hours with its various phases.

Partial eclipse photographed in Helsinki on June 10, 2021. Picture: Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva

The eclipse was at its deepest in the north this time. In Utsjoki, 61 percent of the Sun’s disk was covered at its best.

The next opportunity to observe a partial solar eclipse in Finland will come in October next year. The last time was on August 11, 2018.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

European Football Championship | Diego Llorente of Spain still doesn't have a coronary infection, Sweden called six players to readiness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.