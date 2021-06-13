An unprecedented experiment started in Brazil could solve one of the main questions around two-dose vaccines against the coronavirus. Does it serve half a dose? Does it generate antibodies? Neighbors of the municipality of Viana began to participate this Sunday in a massive vaccination study to test the efficacy of half doses of AstraZeneca, one of the vaccines that Argentina is also betting on.

This process is part of a study to determine Yes the half dose of this vaccine generates the same antibodies as the entire dose, as reported to the chain Balloon one of those responsible for the study, José Geraldo Mill, director of research at the Cassiano Antonio Moraes University Hospital.

In Viana, in the state of Espírito Santo, north of Rio de Janeiro, it is intended to carry out a massive vaccination of 35,000 people between 18 and 49 years, which represents the entire population of that city, of almost 80,000 inhabitants, which is not part of the priority groups to receive the immunizer.

Only until saturday some 20,000 residents had voluntarily registered de Viana to participate in the research.

Brazil is the second country, after the United States, with the highest death toll from the coronavirus pandemic (close to half a million).

According to Mill, it is expected that enough information is obtained in six months to determine if the half dose of vaccine is safe to fight the coronavirus.

Participants in the trial will receive the booster dose in twelve weeks, the same timeframe defined by AstraZeneca for the administration of the two doses of the vaccine.

According to those responsible for the project, the application of half doses has already been used to carry out similar studies against yellow fever.

Brazil is the second country, after the United States, with the highest number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic (close to half a million) and the third in the number of infected, after the United States and India.

With information from EFE

DD