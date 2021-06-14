Aifa gives the green light in Italy to the mix of vaccines and the second dose with Pfizer and Moderna for those under 60 who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. The European Medicines Agency, Ema, reiterates that the vaccine – which has come under the spotlight for rare cases of thrombosis – “remains authorized in all populations”. In this context, in Italy, the regions are starting to move differently.





AIFA: “SECOND DOSE WITH PFIZER AND MODERN FOR UNDER 60”

The Italian drug agency has established that for those under 60 who received the first dose of AstraZeneca they will receive the second dose with an mRna vaccine 8-12 weeks after the first administration. “On the basis of clinical studies published in recent weeks, the Technical Scientific Commission decided, in the face of a significant enhancement of the antibody response and a good reactogenicity profile, to approve the vaccine mix (first dose with Vaxzevria and second dose with Comirnaty or , by analogy, with the Moderna vaccine) “, announces the Cts of Aifa.

EMA: “ASTRAZENECA AUTHORIZED FOR ALL”

The European Medicines Agency, on the other hand, does not change course. “The regulatory position of EMA with respect to the AstraZeneca vaccine is clear: the risk-benefit ratio is positive and the vaccine remains authorized in all populations”, specifies the body. “Should the recommendations change, the EMA will communicate this transparently and proactively to the media and the public, and journalists are encouraged to check our website for any new information,” adds the agency, which aims to avoid misinterpretations of the statements made by its members.

LOMBARDY, VIA THE MIX BETWEEN VACCINES

In Italy, Lombardy stands out among the first regions to start with the mix. “The recalls of Astrazeneca affected by the heterologous vaccination and suspended in the period 12-16 June will be carried out starting from 17 June and will be added to the recalls already foreseen in that period”, communicates the general management.

“At the same time – continues the note – the boosters with the Moderna vaccine scheduled from 21 June to 30 June (about 80 thousand) are moved forward by a week. The booster will be done 42 days after administration instead of the current 35. the criterion adopted was that of not penalizing in any way all Lombard citizens who had already booked to receive the first dose “. These decisions are currently valid for the month of June. “Nothing changes instead – concludes the note – for the recalls of people over 60 vaccinated in the first dose with AstraZeneca”. They will then receive the second dose of AstraZeneca.

CAMPANIA ASKS FOR CLARIFICATION

“We will continue with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine administration campaign. We have suspended the administration of other vaccines that have caused worrying events, and we have also suspended the administration of heterologous vaccines, we have decided not to give the second dose with Pfizer vaccines to those did AstraZeneca as the first dose. Or rather, whoever did AstraZeneca over the age of 60, no problem, we will get a booster with the same vaccine “, the words of Governor Vincenzo De Luca.

“Under the age of 60 we will have a line of greater caution, because the administration of different vaccines has not been widely tested on an international level”. On Sunday “we sent, as a Crisis Unit, a technical note to the Ministry of Health to give us motivated clarifications”.

HOPE: “REGIONS FOLLOW THE RULES”

“On health issues, as well as on the rules for administering vaccines, the indications of the scientific community must be respected by all the Regions. In these hours there are discussions with Campania that has asked for explanations and these will come very close. . I am convinced that Regions will align themselves, they must do so. The indications must be respected and are peremptory “, says the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, answering the questions of the director of ‘La Stampa’, Massimo Giannini, in the ’30 minutes maximum ‘column. ‘.

“The note from Campania asked for an explanation and it is understandable – he adds – But it is not a political debate, there are the indications of our scientists and they must apply to everyone. I am sure, having worked with the Regions in recent months with a constructive dialogue , that there will be a great deal on this and all will follow the indications “.