“You no longer understand anything, except the fact that one patch on top of another has transformed the AstraZeneca saga into a monster born of paranoia and aversion to responsibility”: this is how the former director of the Italian drug agency , Luca Pani, after the green light of the regulatory body for the recall of the vaccine with a serum other than AstraZeneca for the under 60s who took the first dose with the Anglo-Swedish remedy.

According to Pani we are facing a loss of credibility on the part of regulatory agencies: while Aifa has approved the change of course in the wake of the controversy that exploded after the death of the 18-year-old Camilla Canepa – who had vaccinated with AstraZeneca voluntarily on the occasion of a regional Open Day – the EMA has not changed its position on the viral vector vaccine. For the European Medicines Agency it can be administered to all age groups starting from 18 years.

“The most worrying damage is the very serious loss of credibility of the regulatory agencies of medicines that are supposed to promote and protect human health through the correct use of pharmaceutical products. Our Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), which the day after the announcement of the EMA, hastily approved a mixed vaccination protocol (first AstraZeneca and then mRna vaccines) for citizens under sixty. The statement and the decision of the AIFA CTS are inexplicable and incomprehensible even with all the good will to identify with the reasoning of a Commission of which I was a member for five years “, wrote Pani, at the helm of AIFA from 2011 to 2016 .

But from the CTS they defend the decision to suspend the administration to children under 69 and proceed with the vaccine mix. From the columns of the Corriere della Sera the immunologist Sergio Abrignani he says he is satisfied because these suggestions “will probably avoid at least fifteen vaccine thrombosis considering that the doses would have gone to tens of millions of people”.

“The mix for Covid vaccines before Italy was approved in Germany, Canada, France, Sweden, Spain, Norway and Finland. The evidence of safety and efficacy has been reaffirmed by studies that report data collected on several hundred people. They confirm what we expected and that is that the mix is ​​more powerful with the same safety ”, writes Abrignani. Who, again in the Corriere, has launched a proposal: to make the vaccine mandatory for adults at a time when about 17 percent of people remain skeptical about the effectiveness of vaccines.