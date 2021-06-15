“Perhaps many second doses of AstraZeneca are not needed right now: many of the people who took the first dose don’t strictly need the second.” Massimo Galli, director of infectious diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, said this at ‘Mattino Cinque’ on Canale 5.





“The protective effect of a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine – explained Galli – according to studies, gives us a certain safety perspective. And, above all, it gives us it if at the single dose it is documented that the person has had a significant antibody response. “.

According to Galli, in any case, “it is likely that the Covid problem will be tackled next autumn with more up-to-date vaccines”.