The Anglo-Swedish Pharmaceutical Group AstraZeneca announced this Tuesday the failure in the development of a treatment against the coronavirus, whose effectiveness in people exposed to the virus has not been proven.

Antibody treatment, called AZD7442, aims to prevent and treat disease. However, it did not work.

“The trial did not achieve the main objective of prevent symptomatic cases of Covid-19 after exposure to the virus, “the company explained in an official statement.

The experiment was in phase 3 development, that is, in large-scale clinical trials to measure its safety and efficacy.

The 1,121 people who participated of the process were adults over 18 years of age who were not vaccinated and who had been exposed to an infected person during the previous eight days.

Treatment reduced the risk of developing coronavirus with symptoms only 33 percent.

Meanwhile, still rehearsals continue to evaluate the remedy in patients before exposure to the virus and in those who developed severe forms of the disease.

The treatment is financed by the United States government, which in turn had signed agreements with AstraZeneca to receive up to 700,000 doses in 2021. In total, the value of the agreements reaches the 726 million dollars.

Also, in its press release, AstraZeneca indicated that discussions are taking place “on the next steps with the United States government. “

In parallel, the pharmaceutical company continues to face problems with its vaccine against Covid-19, which was suspended in several European countries after vaccinated people suffered blood problems.

A senior official of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) even considered that the best would be stop the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups when alternatives are available.

At the same time, a study published on Monday by the British health authorities stated that two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines protect more than 90% of those who contracted the Delta variant of the coronavirus that emerged in India.

With information from AFP.

