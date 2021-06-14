AstraZeneca, Aifa approves the mix of vaccines for those under 60 years old

The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the use of mixed vaccination for subjects under the age of 60 who have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“On the basis of clinical studies published in recent weeks, the Technical Scientific Commission has decided, in the face of a significant enhancement of the antibody response and a good reactogenicity profile, to approve the vaccine mix”, declared Aifa in the opinion published on Monday. sera, referring to the possibility of receiving a second dose with the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna to those who had previously been given the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose.