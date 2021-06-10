London (dpa)

Aston Villa Football Club announced the signing of Argentine Emiliano Buendia in a record deal for the club, the value of which was not disclosed.

Aston Villa stated on their official website, that Buendia (24 years) signed a five-year contract with the team from Norwich City, after he completed the medical examination and his personal conditions with the team after the end of his country’s match between Argentina against Colombia in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. 2022.

Aston Villa coach Dean Smith said in statements to his club’s official website: “Emiliano just finished a more than wonderful season and awarded Norwich the first division title, “Championship”, contributing to scoring and assisting 31 goals, and was crowned the best player in the tournament.

He added, “He is a distinguished addition as a striker in depth and in the role of the number ten player. We are happy to have an exciting and very early deal in the summer transfer market, and we look forward to Emiliano’s presence with us in the pre-season.”

Aston Villa finished last season in the English Premier League in eleventh place with 55 points.