The army Aston Martin hire new recruits. The Silverstone team will in fact expand the staff before the opening of the new factory, scheduled for 2022 near Dadford Road (very close to the current headquarters). The number to be reached is 800, compared to the current 535. This means that Aston Martin will hire over 250 people, 265 to be precise. All in compliance with the parameters of the budget cap, which in 2022 will require each team to spend $ 140 million (although there are parts of the expense, such as power units and driver salaries, which are currently outside this figure).

The details of the budget cap

It was the Otmar team principal Szafnauer to announce the hires: “We’ve significantly added the amount of people we’ve had since we were Force India. The new factory is under construction, we have already started building. And there is a great investment program that involves even more extensive recruiting. We’re about 535 people now, and we’re going to get to about 800 or whatever is the right size that allows us to stay under the budget cap. We are working strategically on this, trying to recruit people who want to come and work for Aston Martin Racing and compete at the highest level. The recruiting process is going well. Unfortunately, the gap between the teams ahead is bigger than the one with the weaker teams. So we have to do a good job for the rest of the season. We need to bring more updates, understand the car better, put the drivers even more at ease and fight to finish as high as possible in the melee package. It won’t be easy, even in fifth place, but we’ll do our best“.