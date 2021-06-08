Weapons, magic and pacts with titans await you in Astalon: Tears of the Earth, which is already available at Xbox. This platform game with Metroidvania touches developed by LABS Works and published by Dangen Entertainment We will move through a mysterious tower in order to find a solution to help save the town from our three heroes.

On Astalon: Tears of the Earth We will accompany Arias, Kyuli and Algus, who, traveling through a post-apocalyptic desert in order to save their people, find a mysterious tower that emerges from the depths of the planet. Our mission will be to help them find answers that guarantee their survival.

In order to face the monsters that inhabit the tower, one of our heroes makes a pact with Epimetheus, the titan of death, which will allow us to reincarnate as many times as necessary to complete our mission. Death will be a great ally in this dying world. We will also have weapons and skills that will serve to make our way through the tower.

Astalon: Tears of the Earth It has a lot of diabolical puzzles that will make our heads explode. The game will put our skills and morale to the test as we must defend the innocent and the dispossessed from the clutches of giants while uncovering countless secrets along the way.

This platform with touches of metroidvania will make us enjoy a pixel art adventure set in a dark and fantastic world, where we will explore interconnected maps with the rhythm of a room by room game with a soundtrack of more than 30 musical pieces composed by Matt Kap .

You can find Astalon: Tears of the Earth available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 19.99.