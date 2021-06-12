Siege of Paris will arrive in the summer, followed by new downloadables on the way next year.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has had a huge premiere. According to its authors, it is the largest game in the franchise. Following the line of those seen in the latest installments, Ubisoft has a solid plan to post launch support packed with updates, free content, and paid expansions. Ubisoft has taken a chest out of the progress the game has made so far, with several new features for the future.

With the Wrath of the Druids DLC available for several weeks, now Ubisoft takes advantage of the E3 2021 framework to talk about the second great downloadable content: Siege of Paris, which will be available at some point pending to be specified in the summer. Until then, we’ll have to settle for a new trailer which you can see as part of the review video we collected above.

Siege of Paris will encompass “the greatest Viking battle” to date, necessary to keep the Eivor clan alive. From a playable point of view, it will bring back the open maps with given objectives —More in the classic style of the series— along with new weapons, pieces of equipment and enemies, as the video says. But perhaps even more interesting to know that there will be more news after that.

At the end of the video there is a teaser trailer of what clearly seems to be the Helheim kingdom, where the next expansion will take place: a new horizon for the adventures of Eivor and Odin. If you haven’t played it yet and are curious, see how it fares in our Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla review.

