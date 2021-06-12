Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get a second year of expansions, Ubisoft announced tonight during its E3 Forward event.

This is the first time any game in the Assassin’s Creed series has received this level of post-launch support, but this news isn’t surprising. Firstly, Valhalla has gone down very well. Secondly, as we reported last month, datamining has pointed to the mythical realm of Muspelheim coming down the line. And, indeed, Ubisoft teased Muspelheim tonight.

Before all that, Valhalla has its previously-announced Siege of Paris expansion coming this summer. No release date for that was shared, but we got a good look at footage. Ubisoft also confirmed the fan-favorite “black box” missions from the series’ past will return here. These are assassination target opportunities where you have a set location and multiple methods to take down a target.

The series’ fun but educational Discovery Tour mode will also come for free to Valhalla this autumn. You’ll play as people during the time of Vikings and collect unspecified rewards.

As for 2022, all Ubisoft said specifically was that more expansions – plural – were on the way. As you’d guess from the fact Muspelheim will be involved, at least one of these will involve the franchise’s more mystical side, which was not a focus in the recent Ireland expansion. “Odin’s not done with Eivor yet,” Ubisoft teased.