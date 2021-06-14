Ubisoft has finally revealed when the brand new update of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as the complete list of changes that will be introduced in this update. The new patch, titled Title Update 1.2.2, will be released tomorrow and will introduce lots of new content and a new mode for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The popular Ubisoft title, which in recent days has been shown at E3 with the announcement of the much talked about third DLC, will be updated with the introduction of a new mode: after the addition of the River Raids, we will in fact see Eivor engaged in Mastery Challenges, a new mode divided into three main branches.

The Mastery Challenges are in fact divided into Test of the Bear, Trial of the Wolf is Proof of the Raven that will allow the Viking protagonist to test his strength, his ability from a distance and his ability to hide from the eyes of enemies.

Even the aforementioned River Raids will see the arrival of a small update. This beloved mode will in fact be the subject of some small revisions and corrections with this update 1.2.2, with some balances and the increase of loot lootable from the most difficult to attack camps.

As usual, new abilities will also be introduced for Eivor. The protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with this new update 1.2.2, will in fact be able to learn well three new skills:

Horse Archer = Eivor will be able to use his bow skills even on horseback.

Shieldmaster = Eivor automatically turns to block incoming attacks.

Unbearable = While fighting, Eivor’s run becomes unstoppable and knocks enemies back using stamina.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.2.2 launches tomorrow: June 15. 🐻🐺🐦 New Game Mode: Mastery Challenge

🪓 River Raids Refresh

✨ New Skills

💡 Game Improvements (biggest list yet!)

📁 6GB-20GB; depending on platform – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) June 14, 2021

A long list of improvements continues e minor fixes, which will allow players to enjoy an even more fluid and balanced experience.

The weight of the update will change according to the console on which it will be downloaded. Here is the list of size of the new patch: