It was believed by some that taking aspirin would enhance the chances of surviving the emerging corona virus that causes “Covid-19”, but a new study refuted this belief.

This belief is focused specifically on people infected with the Corona virus, whose treatment requires hospitalization and may face blood problems.

And researchers at the British University of Oxford found that the cheap and widely available drug aspirin does not enhance the chances of survival of Corona patients in hospitals.

The researchers had hoped to find evidence that aspirin could help corona disease at risk of developing clots in the blood vessels.

The Oxford University study was part of a broader “recovery” experiment, and aims to investigate various possible treatments for people infected with the Corona virus, according to Sky News.

The study included 15,000 coronavirus patients who required hospitalization, and about half of the patients were given 150 milligrams of aspirin per day, compared to the other half who received usual medical care.

The study concluded that “there is no evidence that aspirin treatment reduces mortality, there is no significant difference between the two groups, as about 17 percent of both groups died in hospital after 28 days of treatment.”