Said Yassin (Cairo)

Asmaa Abu al-Yazid is waiting for the screening of the movie “Moon 14”, which has been postponed until the upcoming Eid al-Adha. She told Al-Ittihad: Its events take place in a romantic social framework, and it discusses a number of human issues, in one night when the moon is full, which affects the path of the characters.

The film was written by Mahmoud Zahran, directed by Hadi El-Bagouri, and includes 5 duets whose roles are embodied by 10 artists: Khaled El-Nabawy, Ahmed El-Fishawy, Ghada Adel, Sherine Reda, Ahmed Malik, Khaled Anwar, Ahmed Hatem, Yasmine Rais, Mai El-Gheity and Asmaa Abu El-Yazid.

Asmaa stated that she will soon resume filming the rest of her scenes in the movie “Kira Waljen”, directed by Marwan Hamed, in front of Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Hend Sabry. It deals with the boiling state experienced by the Egyptian street with the outbreak of the 1919 revolution, a major event that unites the fate of the two heroes of the work to participate in the struggle against the British occupier. She added that she is still receiving good reactions about her role in the series “The Choice 2” with Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Makki, which dealt with the Egyptian policemen’s heroism in the face of dangers after the June 30, 2013 revolution until now. In it, she embodied the character of “Alia”, which is linked to an exceptional love story with the officer “Youssef Rifai”, played by Ahmed Makki, expressing her happiness at describing their relationship in the series as one of the best love relationships in Egyptian drama.