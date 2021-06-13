BaWü MP Winfried Kretschmann encourages the Greens after the bumpy start in the Bundestag election campaign – especially the Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock.

Stuttgart – Annalena Baerbock * receives prominent backing. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) has accused the Union and SPD * of reluctance to protect the climate. “We could be a lot further if the federal government had done its job too,” said Kretschmann on Sunday in a guest speech at the Green Party conference. In the government, however, “brakemen and skeptics” set the tone – for example in the expansion of renewable energy.

When it comes to the CO2 price, the Greens would have enforced that it be increased significantly. However, this was decided jointly with the CDU / CSU and the SPD. Baerbock has now suggested that this increase should be brought forward somewhat. “And suddenly the Union and the SPD are pretending to start a revolution,” criticized Kretschmann. This raises the question of how credible the coalition parties are.

Green Party Congress: Kretschmann finds attacks on Baerbock sometimes “shabby”

Kretschmann generally went tough with the critics of the Greens and their candidate for chancellor. Inaccuracies in their curriculum vitae would be “exaggerated”, the number of amendments to the election platform would be presented as a “vote of no confidence”.

On social media, “a dangerous mix of facts and falsehoods is used to create mood,” he added. Even if some of these attacks are “shabby” and difficult to bear, this “outrage spectacle” shows above all: “It scares some people that we Greens have repositioned ourselves and are thus successful.” (dpa / AFP / frs)

