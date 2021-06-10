Claudia Fasolo, the announcer who does the voice-over in Masterchef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday 10:30 p.m. and Sundays, at 10 p.m.) surprised with an unusual tattoo: on his back, he had the face of Santiago Del Moro, host of the gastronomic reality, designed.

And much more than the tattoo itself, Fasolo moved by explaining the reasons why he decided to honor the driver in such a forceful way and destined to last forever on his body.

Fasolo achieved notoriety in the media for being the famous announcer for Susana Giménez and also for Lucho Avilés for many years. And now, he decided to pay tribute to the driver who leads the rating on Argentine television, Santi Del Moro. According to him, he has already had Santi’s face tattooed on his back for more than a year.

On more than one occasion, the announcer had shown her gratitude to Del Moro, who found her a job at a very particular moment in her life, something that she never forgot and that now, in the form of gratitude, has been recorded for life in their skin.

It was Fasolo herself who shared images of the procedure while tattooing the face of Santiago, whom she considers a friend. “The Process”, wrote the announcer, proud of the design and how the tatoo was turning out.

One of the first to react to their stories was the Masterchef driver himself: “Fasolo, I love you! HAHAHA”, wrote Santiago Del Moro.



“You have to know how to give your body for something. Thank you immense ”, was one of the hashtags that Fasolo wrote along with one of the publications he shared.

Then, in the image posted by the local who made the tattoo, they said that for this design two different techniques were used during the process: “Today came @claudiafasololocutora, announcer for @masterchefargentina and @gimenezsuok. She tattooed nothing more and nothing less than one of the people she loves the most, who is her friend @santidelmoro “.



“He changed my life and I will be eternally grateful. He has done many things for me that I am not interested in making public, but I consider him part of my family. He was always present. And the first time he could give me a job, he did it ”, Claudia had said some time ago., in an interview he had given to the Teleshow portal.



