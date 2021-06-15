In this Copa América there is one of the players that is being talked about a lot in Mexico, the Chilean Arturo Vidal, who will no longer continue at Inter Milan, and is of great interest in Coapa.
Thanks to the friendly relationship that Vidal has with his compatriot and former Azulcrema player Iván Zamorano, his sympathy for América began, and it is known that one of the Chilean wishes is to play for América. A few days ago the club’s own Sports President denied a possible arrival of the Chilean, arguing that they do not have the resources to sign a player like him: “We have not had contact. We cannot pay for a transfer like this; Inter may not want anything, but it is expensive. Vidal will not play for America next season.”declared Santiago Baños.
This Monday the Chilean National Team made its debut in the Copa América by tying a goal against the Argentine National Team, and at the end of the match the Mexican press did not miss the opportunity to ask the player about the issue of America, to which the Chilean responded : “I want to play in America, I would love to go, but I need the interest to be from both parties”declared Arturo Vidal.
Although the managers of the azulcrema squad know that it is very difficult to pay for the signing of a player of this magnitude, the Chilean’s desire is present and the fans would hope that the directive would contact him so that a agreement. Let us remember that Miguel Layún made a reduction in his salary in order to reach the Eagles, And although surely the Chilean will want to earn what he is currently paid in Italy, something similar would be expected to happen.
It is a difficult signing but not impossible, we will see if the Coapa club makes one of the best signings in recent years.
