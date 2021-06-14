The political situation has worsened after the elections and publication of the results of the ONPE. Thousands of users use social networks to publicize their position and attack those who express their rejection or support for either of the two candidates.

Artists, celebrities and television figures such as Mónica Sánchez, Ricardo Morán, Tatiana Astengo and Jason Day They showed their discomfort at the messages they have received in recent days and some of them even denounced that they have been threatened.

The hate campaign has been called Chapa tu caviar, which asks people to obtain personal data of various personalities to virtually harass them and thus be able to promote their departure from the country.

Monica Sanchez

The actress of Back to the neighborhood was not silent in the face of the verbal attacks of which she has been a victim and spread an extensive message of rejection towards the people who have organized the movement. Mónica Sánchez also asked for guarantees to protect her safety.

“Promoting hatred and violence in this way is a crime. (…) This is not accidental, it is orchestrated. I have been harassed for a long time, but it was enough. I ask for guarantees from the Public Ministry and the Attorney General’s Office. I leave the proof of the crime“, wrote.

Mónica Sánchez asks the Public Ministry for guarantees against virtual threats

Ricardo Moran

The television producer shared a publication where his photograph was used to promote violence with those who do not show themselves in favor of the Popular Force party.

Ricardo Morán suggested that he is thinking of using legal resources to accuse those responsible: “Who would we denounce? Directly to FP (Popular Force) I attach my threat ”.

Artists and television figures denounce threats on social networks

Jason day

The Chapa tu caviar campaign was also directed towards Jason Day, who also appears in one of the publications that were disseminated on social platforms. In the image you can see him together with photographs of Melania Urbina and Marisa Glave.

Despite the fact, the actor was not daunted by the threats and left a sarcastic comment on Twitter: “I’ll wait for you here.”

Artists and television figures denounce threats on social networks

Tatiana Astengo

In the same way, the actress regretted that there are people capable of threatening and cruel to those who do not have the same political position. Tatiana Astengo He asked the Prosecutor’s Office for help through Twitter.

“Why so much hatred? Only those who know hate can give these fanatical and fascist messages. I expose this campaign led by the mafia (labeling the Prosecutor’s Office) ”.

Artists and television figures denounce threats on social networks

Ebelin Ortiz

The artist also joined the group of television figures affected by virtual violence. Although he did not want to give more details, he assured that he has already taken measures and has exposed the identity of the people who would be behind the campaign.

“What is me, I already asked for guarantees. And I have given names (which I will not repeat here, so if something happens to me …) ”, was the tweet he shared Ebelin Ortiz.

Artists, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.