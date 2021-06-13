On Saturday night, June 12, The Artist of the Year presented in its segment The challenge the moving story of a 13-year-old boy who developed hydrocephalus after suffering from spinal cord cancer.

To support him, the mother and half brother of the Peruvian national team striker Paolo Guerrero appeared on Gisela Valcárcel’s program. Mrs. Peta and former soccer player Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera.

The former Sporting Cristal midfielder said that, in 2020, they detected bone cancer while receiving treatment for the coronavirus (COVID-19), so he felt motivated to help in the case of little Mathías.

For this reason, he presented himself to the program together with his mother Doña Peta, ambassador of the project Vidawasi Peru, initiative that seeks to specify the construction of the first pediatric cancer hospital in the Sacred Valley of the Incas, Urubamba, Cusco.

To meet the challenge, the ‘Coyote’ Rivera danced a salsa version of the classic Peruvian criollismo “Contigo Perú” (1977), a song composed by Augusto Polo Campos and popularized with the voices of Arturo ‘El Zambo’ Cavero Y Oscar Aviles.

At one point in his performance, the footballer brought his mother Doña Peta on stage to perform the final steps.

The presenter of The Artist of the Year stated that it is required to collect 129,000 soles, to cover the medical expenses of the surgical intervention that Mathías would perform in Ibiza, in the archipelago of Spain. According to his family, a Peruvian doctor living there offered to perform the operation, for which the mother and the child must leave on June 25.

